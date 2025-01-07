WA highways have a graffiti problem. The solution, Drones.

Washington State has a problem. Well, OK, Washington state has a few problems but one of them is graffiti. Specifically, we're talking graffiti on state highways, Overpasses, Pedestrian bridges, divider walls, it's an issue and for the most part it just does not look good.

Cleaning it up takes time and money, and when you're doing that cleanup on a state highway, it's also dangerous at times. So naturally, what do you do to solve the problem? In one word, drones.

According to axios.com,

‘State transportation officials are experimenting with using drones to remove graffiti along Washington's highways.’

According to a report, cleaning up graffiti on state highways is costing the Department of Transportation around $1,000,000 plus every year. So, it's expensive, it's a drain on manpower, and it's not safe.

Last year state lawmakers gave the OK to a pilot program to test the concept out and see if drones are capable of spray painting over graffiti. What they discovered is that the concept actually works.

Last month, the Department of Transportation in Washington spent about $22,000 to test the project and see if it was Practical. That test was so successful that they decided to spend an additional $38,000 in the early summer again to see how well it works.

They also discovered that using drones to cover up graffiti was faster which apparently is a detriment to taggers coming back and retagging an area. (Plus, they're fun to fly.)

This all sounds like a good idea to me, although I'm not sure that drones are going to work for “graffiti trains”.

So now my question is, how long do you think it's going to take before these types of drones begin to be used by house painters?

The other question, how long do you think it's going to take before the taggers start using drones?

Too late. It's already happening.

Washington state is using drones to remove graffiti - Axios Seattle

Washington State Legislature

Graffiti Abatement and Reduction Pilot Program Report - December 2024



