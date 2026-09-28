Starbucks Continues to Contract in Washington State

Technology companies in Washington state are still experiencing reductions in the workforce. But it's not just the tech industry that's contracting. Last week on Thursday Starbucks announced they were going to close another 250 stores across the United States. A little later on that week, we discovered that six of those stores were going to be in Washington state.

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According to seattletimes.com,

‘After Starbucks announced plans Thursday to shutter 250 underperforming coffeehouses, its store locator shows at least six Washington shops slated for closure this weekend.

Starbucks declined to share which locations are closing in Washington. Instead, the list was compiled by referencing the company’s store locator for indefinite closures. Starbucks declined to confirm this information.

Employees at the stores confirmed the closures Friday, with several expressing surprise at the news.’

Why close these stores?

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A spokesperson for Starbucks on Friday said. “Coffeehouses that are closing will have signage up this weekend to notify customers,” This new round of closures is all part of the Starbucks "Back to Starbucks" plan. The idea that Starbucks should return back to the coffee culture that it generated years ago. A more traditional Starbucks coffee house experience. Smoother operations, reduced consumer wait times, more staff, and upgraded stores.

It's still easy to find a good cup of coffee.

These days, coffee culture is more than just Starbucks. This seems to be true, especially in Eastern Washington. Here in the Wenatchee valley, we have multiple choices for a good cup of coffee. From street side coffee vendors like Aut-to Mocha and J B Steamers to the more traditional coffee shops like Mela coffee roasting and Cafe Colombia.

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Yes, we have our Starbucks locations in both Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, and corporate upstarts like Dutch Bros. If you want good coffee, it's easy to find.

What locations are closing?

Happily, of the six locations in Washington state that are closing (six so far) only one is in Eastern Washington. Here's the current list of closures in Washington state.

Seattle: 999 N.W. Leary Way

Seattle: 9150 Rainier Ave. S.

Seattle: 1700 Seventh Ave.

Redmond: 7625 170th Ave. N.E.

Spokane: 2401 W. Wellesley Ave.

Vancouver: 918 S.E. 164th Ave.

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Tomorrow (9/29/26) is National Coffee Day. So, if you love coffee, don't forget to celebrate.



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