Living in Wenatchee, it's very easy for me to commute to Seattle for a day trip or a couple of days, trip. But if you're living in Spokane for instance, doing a day trip to Seattle is practically impossible, and traveling back and forth to Seattle from Spokane can be problematic at the best of times if you're flying into SeaTac Airport.

1229862959 loading...

I love SeaTac airport and although I don't fly a whole lot anymore, SeaTac Airport is one of my favorite airports just because of all the things that you can see and do. But flying out of SeaTac Airport can be a gigantic hassle as it gets bigger and more congested; it’s taking longer and longer for you to get to your flight, let alone get on it.

Boeing Field.

Flying out of Boeing Field in Seattle is much easier. My sister Jenny prefers to fly out of Boeing Field anytime she can, which brings us to the announcement made by SeaPort Airlines.

Youtube / KREM 2 News Youtube / KREM 2 News loading...

According to seattletimes.com,

‘Next week, a commercial airplane will depart from Spokane’s Felts Field for the first time since 1946.

The plane will be a Pilatus PC-12, a nine-passenger, two-pilot craft with cabin pressurization and temperature control. It is one of four planes in SeaPort Airlines’ new Pacific Northwest fleet, which will begin offering four round trips to Seattle’s Boeing Field most days, starting March 9.’

Screen shot / seaport.com Screen shot / seaport.com loading...

The convenience works both ways. You can basically get up in the morning, take the plane from Spokane to Seattle, (or vice versa) do a day's work, and be back home by dinner time. If you want to do a double hop, you can go from Spokane to Seattle and then from Seattle to Portland.

The plane, the plane!

The plane itself, a Pilatus PC-12, is small enough that it falls below TSA thresholds and so it's not treated like a passenger plane; it's treated like a charter. Much less hassle getting on and getting off.

Youtube / KREM 2 News Youtube / KREM 2 News loading...

Around 500 people travel from Seattle to Spokane each day, so this should become a welcome option for travel to and from Seattle.

It's not a cheap flight. But it will get you where you need to go quicker and with less hassle.