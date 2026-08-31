Road Trip, Searching in Seattle for the Best Chicken Sandwich

So, every year about this time, I make a road trip to the Seattle area to drop off peaches for my daughter and two sisters. I do this because I feel bad that they don't get to eat the kind of peaches we have here in North Central Washington. This year, I wound up splitting a box of peaches between my daughter Beth and my sister Mary.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

Where do we start?

It all begins with me going across the highway (97a) to visit my friends at the fruit stand to pick up peaches from them and then I hit the road.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

I do have a confession; I had an ulterior motive for making this trip. As you know, I've been searching for what I think could be the best spicy crispy chicken sandwich and so far in Wenatchee I found that KFC has the best one, but I haven't had a chance to try Chick-fil-A, and it turns out that my granddaughter Dolly works at Chick-fil-A near Lynnwood.

So even though I told my daughter that I was coming over to deliver peaches and help her set up her stereo, deep down inside, I know the real reason was to try the spicy chicken sandwich at Chick-fil-A.

Except for some heavy rain at the top of Snoqualmie Pass, the drive over was uneventful. I dropped off the peaches with my daughter, and we got her stereo system set up and running. Now it was time for lunch.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

Chick-fil-a's spicy chicken sandwich.

Chick-fil-A actually has three different variations on their spicy chicken sandwich. First is the regular spicy chicken sandwich. Then you have the deluxe spicy chicken sandwich, which comes with lettuce and tomato as well as pickles. (I guess that's what makes it deluxe). And then something I saw but I didn't try was the spicy chicken and waffle sandwich. Basically. Spicy chicken filet between two waffles with a little bacon in there as well.

I decided to go for a deluxe, spicy chicken sandwich because, why not? A regular spicy chicken sandwich and a meal costs $11.49 (That's with fries and a beverage). The deluxe spicy chicken sandwich in a meal is $12.39.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

So how was it?

I liked it. All the spices were in the breading, so there's no spicy sauce to get on your hands and fingers, and you had the option of adding other sauces if you wish. Chick-fil-A has six different sauces for you to choose from. One thing I did notice on the deluxe sandwich, when you pick it up, hang on to it because you have the possibility of the ingredients sliding around inside the bun.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

I'm sorry that I don't have a photo of the spicy chicken and waffle sandwich. I didn't get a chance to try that out, maybe next time.

The verdict?

As far as flavor goes, I would say that I like the Chick-fil-A sandwich and the KFC sandwich equally. The Chick-fil-A sandwich is a little easier to eat because there's no spicy sauce to get on your hands. However, the KFC sandwich uses a larger piece of chicken and if you know me, you know I'm all for larger.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

At least one more to try.

On my continuing search for the best crispy chicken spicy sandwich my next stop is to find a Popeyes and try their spicy crispy chicken sandwich. I'll probably wind up going to the tri-cities because It's just another excuse to go visit my buddy, Lon.

If you have run across a crispy, spicy chicken sandwich that you think is outstanding, let me know and I'll try it.



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