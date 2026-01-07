Well, the short answer is no.

Right now, in Washington state, if you get busted by a radar speed camera, that information goes to an actual living human being who reviews it, and then if it shows that you're speeding, they send you a ticket, not an AI.

Yes, it's making its way north.

But it may be coming soon to Washington state. Just like killer bees, this high-tech pain in your behind has already made its way into California.

According to msn.com,

‘The coming of a new year often means the implementation of new laws, and drivers in the state of California have become quite used to adapting to new road laws every January. In 2026, drivers in some parts of the Golden State could find themselves getting speeding tickets purely enforced by automated systems without an actual police officer involved.’

This is all happening now In California because of a few new state laws that are being implemented this year that have opened the possibility of automated ticketing for speeding. These laws apply to both local towns and highway work zones.

In one way, this is nothing new. California and Washington state have been using cameras and radar for traffic light violations for years. It's not a big stretch to see it also being applied for and enforcing speed laws.

Is this inevitable?

For those of you that might complain about receiving an automated speeding ticket, what's the problem? You just got caught, that’s all. Are you just missing that personal hands-on experience from a state trooper?

My observation is, if California is putting these laws into effect now with people receiving automated speeding tickets beginning in the next few months. Is Washington far behind?

I think it's going to be very interesting to sit back and watch this all take place.

I personally have no problem with this, right until I get a ticket.



