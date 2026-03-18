We had already written about the fact that the Space Needle had purchased the Boeing IMAX theater from the Pacific Science Center (PacSci). The deal finally closed on Monday (3/16/26)

according to seattletimes.com,

‘The owners of the Space Needle have purchased part of Seattle’s Pacific Science Center for $17.25 million, public records show. The transaction officially closed Monday after news of the pending property sale broke last month.’

PacSci is the nonprofit that owns the land that the Pacific Science Center sits on right next to the city-owned Seattle Center. PacSci property sold included the Boeing IMAX theater but also other buildings that sit on the northeast corner of the property. The owners of the space needle have now increased the size of their holding by a factor of 3.

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Who is the buyer?

The actual name of the company making the purchase is Center Art LLC rather than Space Needle LLC. Center Art LLC also operates the Chihuly Garden and Glass Museum. Both LLCs are owned by the Wright family and are overseen by CEO Ron Sevart.

Representatives for the Space Needle have said that they will continue to operate the Boeing IMAX theater after making some renovations on the property this spring.

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What will happen next?

The $17.25 million raised in the property sale will be used to make renovations and improvements to the remaining campus and buildings Including removing the front gates to the PacSci courtyard and other courtyard enhancements, adding a Maker and Innovation Lab as well as expanding educational programming.

The PacSci nonprofit finished the fiscal years 2023 and 2024 at a deficit, so the sale was necessary to help fund the operation and make improvements.

