Full disclosure. I'm on Social Security. Now I'm still working full time, so I pay taxes on my Social Security and I'm still paying in. But I was a little shocked to find out that there are some reasons why I might not receive my Social Security, and I'm going to list a few of those for you now.

According to msn.com,

‘America's Social Security program has undergone a veritable roller coaster of change. That includes some recipients being required to present themselves in-person at a Social Security field office for identity verification. That task won't be as easy as in the past, either, because the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is trimming the number of office locations and laying off employees. What's more, paper checks through the mail are disappearing in favor of exclusively electronic payments.’

Information like that just by itself has me just a tiny bit worried. But there's more for you to be concerned about if you're collecting Social Security now.

Here are a few reasons why you might not receive your payments in 2025.

Insufficient work credits.

If you want to qualify to receive benefits you have to have at least 40 social security credits over the course of your career. You can earn a maximum of four credits per each year that you're employed. Best case scenario, you could get your 40 credits in 10 years of employment and then you're set. The amount of money that you receive when you start collecting Social Security is not controlled by that 40 credits though. That's controlled by your total money paid in.

Incorrect bank account information.

You need to keep your personal information updated and correct with the Social Security office. That's because the Social Security office is going to start phasing out the mailing of paper checks and they will start doing direct deposit to your bank account. The wrong bank account information means you don't get paid.

Your immigration status.

You might be surprised to learn that some immigrants are actually eligible for Social Security, but this is not easy. The requirements to qualify are very strict and if they're lawful, permanent resident status is lost. No money for them.

Your application isn't accurate.

Any major lifestyle changes could affect your application which would require that you update it. This can be a little daunting, but it does need to be done.

If you go to jail.

It's hard for me to fathom a situation where a retiree would go to jail, but I guess it's possible. The rule is if you are incarcerated for more than 30 days in a row. You can lose your benefits. Once you are released from jail, your benefits will restart again about 30 days after your release.

Your personal information must be accurate.

I can't emphasize this enough the Social Security Administration wants your accurate personal information. If anything doesn't match, you're out of luck. If you happen to receive a legitimate communication from the Social Security Administration, either electronic or by snail mail asking for clarification you need to respond immediately.

Moving to the wrong country.

The US Treasury will not send you your Social Security check if you are living in a prohibited country. Cuba, North Korea, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are all prohibited countries. There are some exceptions, but you have to apply for them.

Too much income.

If you're born on January 2nd, 1960, or later then full retirement age is 67, although you can collect at age 62 however the payments will be smaller and if you're collecting early Social Security and are still working then there's a limit. to how much you can earn.

You've worked hard all these years. You've paid into the system. Now that you're retired, you need to get paid back. Do everything you need to do to make sure that that's not interrupted.

