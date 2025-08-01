So, when you talk about somebody being a snob, typically you're talking about someone who you think looks down on you. They like to flaunt their job, Their lifestyle, it's an attitude of superiority and entitlement and I have to say from my point of view it's an attitude that crosses all social and political Llnes. Anybody can be a snob.

One thing you find in the natural order of things is that snobs like to hang together. They have little snobby communities. So as an experiment I went to ChatGPT and asked it what the snobbiest cities in Washington state were.

Here are bits and pieces of the response I received.

According. to ChatGPT, here are some of the snobbiest cities in Washington.

“based on wealth, prestige, and reputation:

Kirkland (West of Market area)

Snob Factor: Very popular with rich tech people who left Seattle, and decided to move to what is now considered a suburb of Seattle.

Bellevue (certain neighborhoods)

Why: Bellevue seems to be the center of the tech boom. Lots of Amazon employees, wealthy transplants, and of course the home to Microsoft.

Yarrow Point / Hunts Point

Snob Factor: Very small community. You have yacht access. You can go to your neighbor's party. In a boat.

Clyde Hill

Why: Extremely small residential community. Very wealthy neighborhood.

Snob Factor: Community is designed to be exclusive. No sidewalks, hardly any traffic, and look at the cars.

Mercer Island

Snob Factor: Very high , you will find lots of Teslas and high-end cars, an exclusive Country Club culture. Outsiders are not normally welcome at public parks.

Medina

Why: This is the home to tech billionaires like Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos, to mention a few.

Vibe: Very exclusive, hidden waterfront mansions, gated estates.

Snob Factor: Off the charts—You have a tiny, and extremely wealthy population. Private security, Few public spaces.

ChatGPT also gave us some honorable mentions. But I'm not going to list them here. You can make your own list.

So, I guess the question is, is ChatGPT, correct? I have to admit, it sure feels like it.



