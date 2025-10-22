Just how smart is your smart TV? OK, we know your smart TV has a camera, so it's watching you. We know your smart TV has a microphone, so it's listening to you. But something new is being added that's going to make your smart TV even smarter.

According to axios.com,

‘Samsung has inked a deal to include Perplexity's AI engine on its latest smart TVs, the companies told Axios first. The move is a sign that the shared living room experience is likely to be another key battleground in the AI wars.

Samsung's deal will make Perplexity an option when owners of select TVs press the AI button.’

AI is coming to your smart TV.

The announcement of this new feature was actually made during the CES show. (Consumer Electronics Show) In Las Vegas in January 2025. (so why are we just hearing about this now?)

The announcement says that Samsung will actually let users choose from three different AI systems, Microsoft's Copilot, Perplexity, or a system developed by Samsung focusing on their TV applications.

They claim the advantage of having AI in your TV is that you can ask questions about programming and other things vocally. (Since most TV's don't have a keyboard.)

How much does it cost you?

As of right now, there will be no extra charge for the AI in your TV, although I'm sure they're working on it.

Considering the scope of what AI can do and also considering the magnificent fails that some AI systems have had, I'm not sure that having a functioning AI system in my TV is the way to go, and I'm also not sure that I'd want my smart TV to be any smarter, let alone smarter than me.

Are you giving up your right to privacy?

My youngest son, John, who is definitely not a member of the tinfoil hat crowd, had a career in the Navy as an electronics tech with a specialty in digital communications. He is not a big fan of smart tech.

He refuses to own a smartphone. (An old-style flip phone is just fine, thank you.) He has a smart TV, but he will not connect it to the Internet. Can you even buy a new TV that's not a smart TV anymore?

I guess the main thrust of this story is if you're freaking out about what smartphones and smart TVs are doing now, then strap in and get ready for the ride when AI arrives on your television.

