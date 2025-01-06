Most expensive small towns in the US? Ellensburg in top 10.
I grew up near Burien, basically now a suburb of Seattle. So, I didn't get the small-town experience as a child. When I went to college, I went to Central Washington College (now university) in Ellensburg and that was my first real exposure to a small town. Even though it was a college town as well.
Normally I would assume that if it's a small town then real estate prices would be reasonable but apparently that is not the case.
According to axios.com,
‘One Washington spot is among the most expensive small towns in America, according to a Lending Tree study. Why it matters: These "micropolitan" areas — towns with populations between 10,000 and 50,000 — are giving the country's largest cities a run for their money in the real estate game.’
In one sense, it really doesn't matter where you go in the United States. The price of housing has gone up, but in some rural areas it has skyrocketed. Ellensburg is one of those areas. The price of housing has gone up in some small towns because they're just nice places to vacation. In other instances, the price of housing has gone up because of speculators over the last 10 years buying up everything they can find.
New construction can be problematic in small towns because small town incomes don't necessarily lend themselves to buying upscale housing. For home builders, upscale housing provides the best opportunity for profitability.
The number one location for the most expensive homes in the United States in a small town is Vineyard Haven, MA. The average price of a home there is $1 million. The average income is approximately. $93,000.
Ellensburg is in the top 10, but it shows up at number 8 with the average price of a home in Ellensburg selling for $417,600. With the average income at approximately $66,800.
To say that things are difficult in this kind of housing market is an understatement. Here are three things to keep in mind if you are hell bent on purchasing a new home this year.
Shop around for a mortgage before you decide to buy.
Work on your credit score. The higher your credit score, the better the deal.
Consider different loan types. There are loan programs out there to help you.
Like I said before, right now anywhere in the United States is a tough market to buy a new home. For better or worse, it may take you a little while to find the home of your dreams at a price you can afford. Good luck.
Think small-town living is cheap? Not in Ellensburg - Axios Seattle
Home Values in America’s Most Expensive Towns | LendingTree
77% Say Housing Market ‘Prohibitively Expensive’ | LendingTree
