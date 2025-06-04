OK, you're taking a trip. You've got your car parked in the long-term parking lot, you're at Sea-tac Airport, you've got your boarding pass, and then your flight is delayed. What do you do?

If you're me, you probably have a book packed in your carry-on. And you sit down and read. But if you're of a certain age, you could get really excited about this new lounge at Sea-tac Airport.

It's called Sky Gamerz.

According to axios.com,

‘Waiting in airports can be a drag, but the new addition at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport could make layovers and delays something to look forward to: a chance to kill time playing classics like Donkey Kong, Super Mario Bros. and Ms. Pac-Man.’

It is the first airport gaming lounge created by co-founders H. Lamar Willis and Jonathan Ford. They're looking forward to their second gaming lounge opening up in the Atlanta airport.

Here's how it works.

It's basically like any other lounge. You can order drinks, you can order food or appetizers, you can watch the big screen TV with sports on it. But what you get here that's extra special is the ability to play classic, vintage video games. When you enter the lounge, you decide what game you want to play, and then you trade your ID for one of the vintage gaming cartridges.

And it gives you the opportunity to bond with your kids or your significant other while playing Frogger until your Plane is ready for boarding.

This sounds like fun. I think I would go to the airport just to go to the lounge.

I don't need a plane.

