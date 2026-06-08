New Ownership For Silverwood But The Fun Won’t Change

It's no secret that Silverwood Theme Park is now under new ownership. The Herschend Family Entertainment Corp. are now the new owners, and there was some concern by the park's goers who love Silverwood, as to what possible changes there might be, everything from a potential rebranding of the theme park to making changes to the theme or possibly adding more attractions.

Silverwood is still Silverwood.

The message from Silverwood employees is that Silverwood is still Silverwood. Jordan Carter, director of marketing and entertainment at the park is quoted as saying. “They’re pretty passionate that Silverwood has its own charm as its own property, and that they want to keep that charm there,”

Silverwood Theme Park originally opened in 1988. The property it was built on was absolutely huge and so they had lots of room and every year it would expand just a little bit more. This year's prices are the same as last year across the board. Everything from camping reservations, food, admission, and other fees.

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Let's look at the prices.

One-day tickets during their summer season are $75 when purchased online.

Adults older than 65 and kids 3 to 7 get in for $47 when purchased online,

Kids younger than 3 get in free.

At the gate, general admission is $85, while kids and seniors cost $55.

What will the future bring for Silverwood?

No one really knows what the future of Silverwood might be after this current season. Herschend Family Entertainment Corp. Will take this year. To study the operations of the park and create a 10-year plan for the future.

Basically, this season, nothing will change. So, the Silverwood theme park that you've grown to know and love over the years will still be there for you.

