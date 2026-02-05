Right now, all around the world, battery technologies are exploding on the scene. (No, not literally.) There seems to be a revolution in battery design and chemistry.

A lot of focus is on Chinese manufacturer CATL and their new sodium batteries. Solid state batteries are just starting to come online, and there's some very promising research using graphene as well.

A new development

Now comes the announcement from Group 14, a Woodinville based Battery tech company of the arrival of “silicon batteries.”

According to batterytechonline.com Group14 CEO Rick Luebbe Says,

‘2026 will see the first large-scale deployment of silicon batteries in EVs. This breakthrough will accelerate awareness of the fundamental cost and performance advantages of silicon over traditional lithium-ion chemistry, resulting in end users demanding silicon-level performance across all applications.’

The core technology that Group 14 has created and is now getting ready to mass produce in Moses Lake at their BAM-2 factory Is called “SCC55”. This is a trademarked product and can be used in the manufacturing of all types of lithium-ion batteries. Technically, this is what they call a silicon anode. Group 14 states that using their silicon anode with pretty much any type of lithium-ion battery regardless of chemistry can provide an additional 50% energy density.

What are the benefits?

To put this into real world terms, my car, a Kia EV9, has a real-world maximum range of about 305 miles. If you were to take the battery pack in my car and add silicon anodes to the batteries, the maximum range would increase to approximately 457 miles. That is a dramatic increase in energy density but that's not the only advantage.

Using batteries with this silicon anode also increases the speed that the battery can be recharged at. Group 14 claims that their “silicon battery” will also allow charging battery packs in terms of minutes. Another benefit is that battery packs will last longer.

Improved supply chain is the key

Group 14's goal is to not just manufacture the silicon anode powder in the United States, but in multiple locations around the world so that no matter where the battery factory is located, the logistics to get their silicon anode will be made easy. Group 14 has manufacturing plants in Moses Lake Washington, South Korea and Germany.

Group 14 is partnering with companies like BASF and Porsche. Among others.

2026 is the target year for Battery manufacturing partners of Group 14 to start producing new energy dense batteries using the silicon anode. I can't wait to learn more.

