Getting around Seattle can be a pain sometimes and it’s not cheap, especially if you're paying for gas and parking. Now there's a way you can get around the Seattle waterfront, to and from stadiums and maybe save some money. It's the Seattle Waterfront Shuttle and it starts service May 21st.

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According to Seattletimes.com,

‘Seattle’s free waterfront shuttle service is back this summer.

And because the city is hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the service is getting an expansion, including supplemental free rides on separate King County Metro shuttles during game days.’

Sometimes I'm just not sure that we're really getting a grip on how big a deal it is to have FIFA World Cup matches playing in the Seattle area.

This year, the shuttle service is funded by King County and the city of Seattle with sponsorship from the Seattle FIFA World Cup 2026 local organizing committee, and will be running seven days a week starting May 21st through September 7th. Shuttles will be running every 15 minutes, 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM. On game days, the shuttles will run 10 minutes apart.

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Where will they go?

The Seattle Waterfront Shuttle will have 8 stops on their route. The Seattle Ferry Terminal, Pike Place Market, the Space Needle, Lumen Field, Olympic Sculpture Park, Waterfront Park, Pioneer Square, and the Chinatown International District.

World Cup matches are a big deal for King County and the Seattle area. There are going to be free match day Shuttles operated by King County Metro from the Seattle ferry terminal, The 3rd Ave. transit corridor, Pike Place Market and Pioneer Square.

They will also be hosting celebrations at Victory Hall, Pacific Place, and the Seattle Center.

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King County will also be expanding metro bus service during the World Cup matches, along with Water Taxi; the Seattle Streetcar and Sound Transit will be increasing service on game days.

Corporate sponsorship is helping to pay for the expanded match day shuttles. With money coming from the University of Washington, Emerald Queen Casino, Microsoft, the Puyallup Tribe of Indians, Port of Seattle, Amazon, Alaska Airlines and Boeing.

