So, are you more concerned about hydration than your parents were? Back in the day, we didn't call it hydration, we just drank water. Why am I mentioning this? Because something new has arrived in Seattle, apparently spurred on by the coming World Cup matches.

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According to axios.com,

‘Seattle Public Utilities has installed seven free drinking water refill stations in downtown Seattle, making it easier to fill up reusable bottles while on the go.

The stations are decorated with illustrations by Seattle artist Stevie Shao.

The rollout comes as Seattle prepares to host six FIFA World Cup matches this summer, Seattle Public Utilities notes. The soccer tournament is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city.’

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Seattle Public Utilities noted a couple of reasons for adding the water stations, first of all last week (5/3 - 5/9) was National Drinking Water Week. (I had no idea) they also noted that summer temperatures are on the rise and of course, the FIFA World Cup matches.

The thing that makes these water stations unique is that they're designed specifically to refill reusable cups and Bottles. In a news release, Seattle Public Utilities claims the seven water refill stations would be located in “downtown Seattle so the public can enjoy some of the best-quality drinking water in the U.S. “

To quote a popular movie,

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“That there would be some quality H2O.”

I know I'm being nitpicky here, but when I was a kid growing up near Seattle, I can remember walking around downtown Seattle and using what we then would call a drinking fountain. It worked just fine, and it was right there out in the public and everything. It didn't cost any money to use.

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These new “hydration stations” cost the taxpayers approximately $5000.00 each. There is a cynical part of me that asks why are you sending out a press release to tell me how excited I should be that you spent $35,000 of my taxpayer money on 7 drinking fountains. Oops, hydration stations.

The new drinking water stations are located at:

1000 2nd Ave.

501 Olive Way

1398 3rd Ave.

898 3rd Ave.

298 James St.

100 Pike St.

201 Occidental Ave.

Look, I get it; everybody needs to hydrate. Our bodies don't work very well if they don't have enough water.

I hope they get a lot of Use.