Yes, it's true; the Seahawks did it. On Super Bowl Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks won a decisive victory over the New England Patriots. It was all about defense, on both sides of the ball.

Watching the postgame show, it almost seemed like some of the Seahawks were a little bit dazed and weren't quite sure how they were supposed to feel about this victory.

I think it's safe to say that some of us who were watching the game aren't quite sure how we feel about the victory either. But this Wednesday, we all get to celebrate.

According to Seattletimes.com,

‘A victory parade will be held Wednesday celebrating the Super Bowl LX champion Seattle Seahawks, a city spokesperson confirmed late Sunday.

The tentative route will follow Fourth Avenue, starting at South Washington Street near Lumen Field, ending near the Space Needle at Cedar Street.‘

The last time this happened was in 2014 and Seattle Seahawks fans were beside themselves with joy. There was a Super Bowl victory parade. It started at Denny Way, followed 4th Ave. all the way to CenturyLink Field. Seahawks fans flooded the area. Some estimates said almost 750,000 people, although there's no documentation to prove that. The real count was probably something more like 250,000 to 400,000 people.

This was such a big deal that almost 25% of public-school students were absent that day. (I wonder if they got a note from their parents.)

Seahawk fans from all over the state will converge on Seattle for this victory parade.

When and where

For those of you that want to avoid the crowds and still want to watch the parade, you can do that by streaming KING 5, a Seattle NBC affiliate.

The streaming of the trophy presentation at Lumen Field will take place at approximately 10:00 AM, and then the parade begins.

The official parade route, according to King 5.

It will begin at 4th Avenue S and S Washington Street

It will travel north through downtown 4th Avenue

It will end at 4th Avenue and Cedar Street





