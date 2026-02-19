It's been a well-known secret for quite a while now. It was in Paul Allen's will. The Seattle Seahawks are for sale. But it was finally made official earlier this week.

According to Seattletimes.com,

‘The Seattle Seahawks announced Wednesday that the Estate of Paul G. Allen is beginning the process of putting the team up for sale.

A statement released by the team read:

“The Estate of Paul G. Allen today announced it has commenced a formal sale process for the Seattle Seahawks NFL franchise, consistent with Allen’s directive to eventually sell his sports holdings and direct all Estate proceeds to philanthropy.”

Well, now what?

So yes, the Seahawks are for sale. The question is, who can afford to buy them? The last NFL team that went up for sale was back in 2023, and it sold for $6.5 billion. (yes, with a B) Right now, it's estimated that the Seattle Seahawks franchise is valued somewhere between 6.6 billion and $7 billion. (Was that before or after they won the Super Bowl?)

The amount of money is just astronomical. It's hard to even contemplate. And it's not an easy process. In order for a sale to Be Successful, NFL rules require that 24 of the 32 NFL owners need to approve the sale.

In a statement from the Seattle Seahawks,

“The Estate has selected investment bank Allen & Company and law firm Latham & Watkins to lead the sale process, which is estimated to continue through the 2026 offseason. NFL owners must then ratify a final purchase agreement.”

Paul Allen's sister, Jody is the executor and trustee of his estate and took the role of team chair after he passed.

A little bit of history is being made. This is the first time that an NFL team has been put up for sale the same year that they won the Super Bowl.

Who could be possible buyers?

People who know way more about sports than I do have lots of opinions. One suggestion is former Microsoft CEO and current Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer. I've made jokes about Jeff Bezos owning the team. (He seems to be downsizing everything he owns.) It could wind up being a mostly anonymous owners' group with a big name out front like Dwayne Johnson.

It's going to happen. We just have to hope for the best and bask in that Super Bowl glory.

