The Pacific Science Center, located at the Seattle Center in Seattle, is a sprawling property with several different exhibit buildings and currently in disrepair. Many people have been speculating how the Pacific Science Center is going to pay for any of these renovations, and now we have a little more information.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘Seattle’s Pacific Science Center is selling part of its property to the owners of the Space Needle.

The private nonprofit — which operates the museum that sits on land adjacent to but separate from Seattle Center — is selling 20%-25% of its total property. Namely: the Boeing IMAX Theater, Building 1, the Carnevali Pavilion and a portion of the Ackerley Family Exhibit Gallery.’

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

There are actually 2 IMAX theaters as part of the Pacific Science Center Complex. There's the Paccar IMAX theater, which the Pacific Science Center will continue to run and administer, and the Boeing IMAX theater, which will be managed by Space Needle LLC.

In all my years of going to the Seattle Center and visiting the Pacific Science Center with my kids, I only remember visiting the Boeing IMAX theater twice. I have to say the IMAX experience was interesting. Yes, Immersive, yes, loud. But I've never actually gone there to see a full-length feature film.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

I think the important take away here is that this will raise much needed money for renovations for the Pacific Science Center. The Pacific Science Center is an invaluable facility that helps to teach Science and Natural History to our kids, and I have to admit; it's a lot of fun for parents too.

There will be a brief period of time while renovations are being done to the Boeing IMAX theater, specifically to work on concessions and what they're calling the “arrival experience” that should all be wrapped up by the end of May.