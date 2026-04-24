The controversy, and the legal battle about nude beaches in the Seattle area has been going on for years now, and the latest legal development is interesting.

According to axios.com,

‘The latest volley in the long-running battle over a historically nude Seattle beach comes down to a new question: Is topless sunbathing allowed in the clothing-required section?

It's the latest development in a very Seattle clash — a cheeky gathering space with deep LGBTQ+ roots versus lakefront locals pushing for more modest rules.

Denny Blaine Park, on Lake Washington, has functioned for decades as a place to literally let it all hang out, but tensions between park users and neighbors have flared for years.’

Screen shot / seattletimes.com/seattle-news Screen shot / seattletimes.com/seattle-news loading...

A group that claims to represent “Clothing optional Park patrons”, (Friends of Denny Blaine) filed the motion in court on Monday asking the judge whether or not topless sunbathing was allowed in the “clothing required” section of the beach.

What are the rules?

They claim that under the city's rules being topless is not banned in that area, and that private security hired by local homeowners is treating it as if it is. The group is also trying to tie the motion into gender equality laws by saying that men can be topless, why not women?

Screen shot / seattle.gov/parks Screen shot / seattle.gov/parks loading...

The history

All of this legal action goes back to 2023 when a proposal was made to build a children's playground on the site which was considered a way to limit nudity on the beach. The city gave up on the proposed playground in December of 2023.

In 2025, neighbors of the park sued, alleging that “public sex, drug use and other illegal activity had turned the park into a public nuisance.”

Screen shot / seattle.gov/parks Screen shot / seattle.gov/parks loading...

The result of that lawsuit? The judge ordered the city to remedy the problem. The city's remedy was to create two separate areas on the beach. One clothing required, and one not, with fencing, signage and increased security.

What is next?

This latest round in the legal saga will be heard in court on May 1st.

