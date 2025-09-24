The price of coffee seems to be rising and it's impacting people in Seattle (and Wenatchee). Which is, of course, a coffee Mecca. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the price of coffee is up almost 20% in August, year over year.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to seattletimes.com,

‘How much does that morning cup of joe cost? The price may give you a jolt.

“The price of a coffee is no longer under, like, $5,” said Emma Ueda, 27, who lives in Seattle. “It could be a $12 day, just going to a cafe.”’

I would submit that coffee hasn't been cheap in a long time and now we're getting to the point where you can't find a good cup of coffee for under $5.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The price is being driven by a coffee bean shortage, and supply chain issues the US imports almost 99% of all the coffee it consumes so tariffs come into play and American demand for coffee is that an all-time high.

To put it in perspective the national coffee Association says Americans drink almost 490,000,000 cups of coffee a day.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Almost 80% of all the coffee imported into the United States comes from Latin America. The highest percentage being from Brazil. Our number 2 importer of coffee is Vietnam, Columbia comes in at #3, and Indonesia at #4.

Worldwide demand for coffee is increasing. That raises the price and in recent years there have been smaller coffee harvests. (Yes, that raises the price). Now add to that a 50% tariff on all coffee that comes from Brazil.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Seattle coffee shops are working hard to keep the prices reasonable but every week they creep up just a tiny bit more.

Starbucks says they're keeping an eye on the fluctuating coffee market and that they're buying practices tend to moderate any price increases down the road.

Seattle, a coffee haven, is watching java prices spike. Why? | The Seattle Times

Starbucks CEO says company is ‘on the right path,’ despite lag in profits | The Seattle Times

Fairtrade Minimum Price and Premium Information



America's Worst Coffee Brands Is there anything better than a cup of coffee in the AM? Before you pour that cup of Joe, take a peek at the list of coffee brands you should avoid. Gallery Credit: Samm Adams/DD



