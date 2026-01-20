Ever since the opening of the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, I have been in love with the Seattle Center. I would go there when I was a teenager with my buddies, and we'd play miniature golf and roam the grounds. I used to pack up the family when my kids were smaller, and we would go there to explore inside the Pacific Science Center.

Later as I grew older, I went there every year for Bumbershoot, an amazing music and arts festival. I've gone to the Seattle Opera House, which is part of the grounds, to see multiple concerts.

That was then, this is now

So here we are in the beginning of 2026 and a look at the Seattle Center now shows that it's more than a little bit tatty. Many parts of the facility are pretty old. They're doing some renovations now at the Pacific Science Center, but that's only a small part of the entire campus.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘Last January, Seattle Center’s fire alarm system malfunctioned. For two weeks, staffers stood watch all across campus to watch for fires day and night, ready to pull alarms manually. Total cost: $108,000 in labor and overtime, plus more to fix the system.

It was the latest in a cascade of failings at the campus whose 1962 World’s Fair projected a utopian future.'

There's been a fair amount of private investment that has gone into the Seattle Center area, but only in a couple of venues like the Climate Pledge Arena and the KEXP facility.

It's interesting to note that the Use of the Seattle Center has actually gone up over the last few years but much of the facility is crumbling, with many buildings' way past the point of repair and need to be replaced. In 2024, Seattle Center officials claimed that they estimated the center needed almost $500 million in upgrades and repairs.

Who uses the Seattle Center.

The highest percentage of visitors to the Seattle Center comes from the Seattle area,

31%. The next highest percentage of visitors come from all over the state of Washington, 27%. Add visitors from outside the Seattle area, but in King County, another 16%. Out of state visitors to the Seattle Center are 26%. Last year 2025, the Seattle Center had 11,034,000 visitors. To me, that's a lot of people and makes it worth an upgrade.

A committee was put together to do some research and study to discover how much it would actually cost to renovate and modernize the facility and the plan that they put forward would raise over a billion dollars to do that, but where does that money come from?

Seattle's new mayor, Katie Wilson, has other priorities. Building homeless shelters and adding childcare facilities the cost of which would be added to an already overspent Seattle budget.

Can we make this a priority?

The Seattle Center is more than the Space Needle, the Monorail, Climate Pledge Arena, and the Pacific Science Center. It's a gigantic facility that needs renovation and maybe reimagining.

Honestly, I have no clue how they're going to do it, but I sincerely hope that they can. I have amazing memories from the Seattle Center.

I would like to see my kids and grandkids have the opportunity to create similar memories.

