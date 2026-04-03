Artificial Intelligence (AI) seems to be dominating conversation in the tech world, and it's also focusing attention on where a top AI hub is going to happen. The major criteria for the location of that AI hub should probably be cheap energy, and a large number of people with the tech expertise to make it happen.

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According to axios.com,

‘Seattle has the talent, tech and infrastructure to be a top AI hub — but a roundtable last week showed civic and industry leaders are split on how to turn those advantages into global dominance.

AI is quickly becoming a key driver of economic growth, and regions that lead could capture high-paying jobs, attract billions in investment, and anchor the next generation of tech companies.

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Seattle really has all the ingredients necessary to create a top AI hub. Cheap energy, a deep AI talent pool, and real-world applications created in the area. There truly are not a lot of locations around the United States, let alone around the globe, that have all these qualifications.

A report created by Alex Lightman of the WTIA (Washington Technology Industry Association) details the advantages that Seattle holds over many other possible locations. Including advances in aerospace, quantum computing, and large-scale simulation capacity. But he does stress that having all the pieces doesn't necessarily mean that a plan is going to come together.

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But is it feasible?

Alvin Wang Graylin, from Stanford's Institute for Human-Centered AI seems to feel that smaller projects might be more advisable. “Smaller, more efficient models and open-source development”.

Washington State, specifically Western Washington, seems to have all the advantages but not necessarily all the funding. Specifically, federal funding is Lagging behind. Unfortunately, that means that Washington state is not necessarily number one on the list for being one of those giant central AI hubs. Washington right now lagging behind California and Massachusetts.

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Is it even possible for Washington State to take the lead in this industry?

Only time will tell.

