A lot of people will be traveling during this holiday season. Mostly by car, but many fly and if you are flying out of SeaTac Airport this holiday season, there are some things you need to remember.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

According to seattletimes.com,

‘Winter storms. Mechanical delays. Other people. There are many factors beyond your control that can snarl your travel day. But one that is squarely on you can slow you down at security: how you pack.

The contents of your carry-on can make or break your efficiency at the Transportation Security Administration checkpoint. One rogue water bottle can eat up precious time better dedicated to magazine browsing at Hudson News.’

Some of these things are just common sense, but really, seriously think about what you're putting in that carry-on bag and whether or not the TSA is going to waste your precious time asking you about it.

A few things to avoid

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Food.

Don't put food items in your carry-on bag. It's almost guaranteed that the TSA is going to pull them. If you have to pack food, just remember you must follow TSA guidelines, no more than 3.4 oz, and best to put it in a clear plastic bag.

Play-Doh.

It's very common for TSA to find Play-Doh in canisters and remove them from your baggage in order to test them. Remember, we're talking about wasted time here. After testing, you get it back.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Candles.

This is the same story as trying to transport Play-Doh in your carry-on luggage. They have to remove them. They have to test them. It's a waste of your time. If you must, take them with you, put them in your checked baggage.

Lotions.

The TSA sees lots of lotions, especially in gift packs and carry-on luggage, but remember, only 3.4 oz. Anything over that, it's got to go.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Snow globes.

Snow globes fall under the same 3-1-1 rule. If it's under 3.4 oz, you're OK. If your snow globe is larger than a tennis ball, it can't go.

Dried beans.

I personally can't imagine why anybody would want to transport dried beans in their carry-on, but I guess some people do. Don't do it. It’s a waste your time. TSA will want to look at them because the X-ray machine won't help them recognize what it is, so they must remove it, and that takes time.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Books.

Books, when they are scanned, have a tendency to look like food and so, by necessity; the TSA is going to have to open up your carry on and find out what it is. They'll see its books and pass you along, but again, a waste of your time.

Baby wipes.

Baby wipes of all kinds are allowed by the TSA, but unfortunately like books, when they're scanned, they kind of look like food and if they are wet wipes then they are going to have to be removed from the baggage and tested for explosive residue.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Your ID.

You need to remember that the TSA is now enforcing the “REAL ID” rule. If you don't have a real ID, a passport, or another acceptable alternative, you're going to be spending some quality time with the TSA determining whether you can board the plane. Something to look forward to, starting in February, if you don't have the necessary ID, you can still get through TSA, but they're going to charge you 45 bucks each time.

Guns.

There are actually legal ways to transport guns while you're flying, but there are lots of rules about how to do it legally and for most people, it's probably not even worth the hassle.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Wrapped gifts.

Just don't do it. The wrapping itself won't trigger a search, but after it is scanned, TSA might decide for a second search and then it gets unwrapped and well, just don't wrap them in the first place. Wrap them when you get to your destination.

If you keep these tips in mind, you'll probably get through TSA much easier, and you will get to your boarding gate on time.

Travel safe and happy holidays.



39 SeaTac International Airport 1-Star Google Reviews! It's always best to plan for the worst so only the best will happen. These 1-star Google Reviews can give you an idea of what may come when you're flying into and out of Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Gallery Credit: tsm/Timmy!



