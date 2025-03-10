The Seattle Seahawks, in disarray, or rebuilding? 

On Friday, I was still suffering from shell shock after hearing that Tyler Lockett was going to be leaving the Seattle Seahawks and as I was making my way home late in the afternoon, I got a phone call from my girlfriend Martha. (A hardcore Seahawks football fan) to tell me that Geno Smith is being traded. What in the world is going on?

According to NFL.com,

‘The Raiders are acquiring veteran signal-caller Geno Smith in a trade with the Seattle Seahawks, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported Friday. Las Vegas will send a 2025 third-round pick to Seattle in exchange for Smith, per the insiders.’

Ohh, but wait, it gets even more interesting than that. Wide receiver D.K. Metcalf wants to be traded. That news came out less than an hour after we heard about Tyler Lockett and now it's been confirmed he will be playing for Pittsburgh. I have to believe that Seahawks management has a plan, but I have a tough time believing that right now.

One of the things I thought was interesting was the commentary on ESPN suggesting that Geno Smith being traded to Las Vegas for a third-round draft pick would cause an even greater domino effect throughout the NFL.

Some NFL pundits are suggesting that Sam Darnold might be a fit for the Seattle Seahawks. Possibly more than that. Some are suggesting that it might be a make it or break it moment for the Seattle Seahawks.

But that was not the only suggestion that was thrown around. One commentator on the NFL channel even mentioned that Aaron Rodgers might even be considering an option to play again. More than that, Seattle is going to have to find some protection for that quarterback on the offensive line.

So now Seattle must pick up a starting quarterback, either through free agency or the NFL Draft, and on top of that they're going to be looking for wide receivers and God help them if they don't improve their offensive line.

I Certainly have no answer for this, but I have to say That it hurts seeing players that we have grown to love, and watch play the game, are going to be leaving the Seattle Seahawks.

