Since 1950, the Seafair Torchlight Parade has kicked off the week of Seafair events in Seattle. When I was young, the only thing I remembered from Seafair was the Gold Cup Hydroplane races. Back then, it was still the Gold Cup.

But one year we took the family out to watch the torchlight parade. It was quite a spectacle. One of the things I remember is all the drum and bugle corps the Seattle area had. Seattle has a deep tradition in drum and bugle corps.

Yes, we had the Seafair pirates even back then. They're a crusty looking lot and of course, at night, everything was illuminated It was spectacular.

Now for the first time the Torchlight Parade is travelling a new route.

According to seafair.org,

‘The Alaska Airlines Seafair Torchlight Parade—now back to its roots with a nighttime start and an all-new route along the Seattle Waterfront is making its highly anticipated comeback to the evening hours. The parade will officially kick off at 7:30 PM, bringing dazzling floats, marching bands, cultural performances, and Seafair favorites to the heart of the city in a vibrant celebration of Seattle’s spirit.’

There's something that almost seems magical about the Torchlight parade, especially when the sun finally starts to go down. Everything just kind of glows. I was watching TV a day or two ago and found an advertisement for TV coverage of the Torchlight parade this Saturday and I was thinking to myself, maybe I'll watch that this year.

I haven't actually watched a parade on TV, it seems like for decades, but I just might give this one a shot.

I think the new parade route is going to be magic. Lots of parking around the area, the ability to come in on light rail if you want to, and lots of areas to watch from.

The Seafair Torchlight Parade is a demonstration of the melting pot that is the Seattle area.

I hope you can take the time to watch it.

