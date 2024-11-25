A power outage can signal danger on the road. Watch out.

Last week we had our first big weather for the fall winter season and the result was power outages all over Washington state. We had a couple of power outages in Chelan County. Over on the West Side hundreds of thousands of people were left without power.

On the West side, all that rain and wind caused branches to break off and fall, trees to fall on power lines, trees falling on homes and cars. During power outages like this, there are two dangers that you always must think about. The first is fallen power lines and what do you do if you encounter them. That's a two-part answer, first you call your local PUD and let them know where those fallen power lines are. 2nd, you get as far away from those fallen power lines and the trees they are tangled in as possible.

You have no idea if those power lines that have fallen are still energized, and if they are, they are extremely dangerous. Even if you think you're safe driving over them in a car, you are not. Don't take a chance, stay away. Let your local PUD and 1st responders take care of business, they know what they're doing.

The other danger that we don't think about.

The other danger that most people don't think about is how to properly use a portable generator. Every year people die because they don't know what they're doing. This is especially true in areas where power failures are not frequent. So, users are not necessarily familiar with safety issues regarding portable generators.

‘Never use fuel-burning devices, like gasoline-powered generators, gasoline-powered pressure washers, camp stoves and lanterns, or charcoal grills inside, or in any confined space, or within 10 feet of windows, doors or other air intakes. Using these items in your home can produce carbon monoxide, which can be deadly.’

If you're going to use a portable generator follow the suggestions on the “generator fact sheet” below. It will keep you safe and it will keep the PUD workers safe as well.

Be prepared for a power outage. And be safe when you do it.

