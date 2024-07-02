CDC says if you’re over 60, think about the RSV shot.

So, what is RSV and why should I care? Over the last few years, I've had several vaccinations. I am of “a certain age” and so I feel those vaccinations are necessary. But I have no idea what RSV is, so I had to do some research.

according to cnbc.com,

“RSV, which typically causes cold-like symptoms, is a leading cause of pneumonia in toddlers and older adults, causing 177,000 hospitalizations and 14,000 deaths in the United States annually.”

There are three different companies right now that have RSV Shots. Last year, GSK and Pfizer rolled out theirs and recently, Moderna rolled out theirs.

Doctor giving needle to woman in exam room Monkey Business Images loading...

I have to be honest; I was not sure whether it was time for me to do an RSV shot but apparently it is.

CNBC.com says.

“The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on Wednesday voted to recommend all adults 75 and older, as well as those who are 60 to 74 and have an increased risk of severe RSV disease due to medical conditions, receive the shots.”

The thing to keep in mind right now is that the CDC is not recommending age groups from 50 to 59 consider RSV Vaccines.

Vaccination microgen loading...

I myself have experienced pneumonia-like symptoms and I got to tell you it's no fun and it was a real wake up call for me.

I still haven't made up my Mind on getting an RSV vaccination, But I'm seriously thinking about it.

CDC advisors narrow age recommendation for RSV shots in U.S. (cnbc.com)

FDA approves GSK RSV vaccine for adults 50 to 59 (cnbc.com)

Pfizer stock recovers after Covid decline but some employees struggle (cnbc.com)

Moderna’s RSV Vaccine Nears EU Approval - TipRanks.com



10 TV Shows That Totally Changed Their Premise Between Seasons These shows tested the limits of television itself. Gallery Credit: Emma Stefansky



