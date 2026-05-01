OK, I've been trying to do this all week, and the timing has just not worked out. Yesterday it happened and I had the opportunity to go to Roxies Drive-in diner and order a Smashburger, and I got to watch him make it.

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So, what is a Smashburger?

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You take a hamburger patty; you put it on a very, very hot grill. As it's sizzling away, you put some seasoning on it. At Roxy's Drive-in Diner they call it their “secret seasoning”. (I don't have the palette to figure it out). When the burger starts to caramelize on the first side, it's time to flip. When you flip that burger, you smash it down and all the fat and juices from the burger start to caramelize on the patty, and that's where the flavor comes from.

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Chris From Roxies says that you really should savor the flavor of the smash burger by not using ketchup or mustard or anything else for that matter. Just the meat, the cheese, and the bun going into your face.

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Ketchup delivery system.

I have a confession. I love ketchup. I use it on a lot of things, but not everything. I'm appalled when somebody puts ketchup on eggs. (I'm sorry if that's you). Though I honestly do believe that a hamburger is basically just a ketchup delivery system as are French fries. People who dip French fries and Mayo kind of freak me out.

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So that's what I had for lunch yesterday, how about today?

Something like that. It's been kind of a tradition, for me anyway, that on the last day of the fair that I get to eat food in the park. I will repeat my first day and have curry chicken on fried rice from YC Asian Foods. The folks that run the booth have been friends of mine for years, they have a great product, I love the taste, and it's probably the healthiest thing I've eaten during the festival, so why not?

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In addition to food booths, there's now over 90 Individual arts and crafts booths representing a multitude of products. Everything from art prints to scented soaps, clothing to caramel corn, and probably a few items you never imagined even existed.

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The arts and crafts fair is open 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM this Friday and Saturday, 11:00 to 5:00 PM on Sunday.

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My goal today is to have some chicken curry on fried rice from YC Asian Foods and then find a tie dye T-shirt to add to my collection.

I think I succeeded.

Enjoy the last few days of the Apple Blossom Festival at Memorial Park in Wenatchee.