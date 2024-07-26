A fatal virus with no cure. We’ve never heard that before.

Hantavirus, what is it, and should we be concerned?

According to msn.com,

‘Hantavirus, A rodent disease that can be spread to humans and has no cure has killed several people in the US and prompted a health warning. Cases of hantavirus, which is spread from rodents to people through viral droplets from handling materials with the animals’ urine, saliva or feces, are on the rise, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.’

So, what kind of rodents are we talking about? Pretty much any mouse or rat that you see? If you're in a home and you see mouse droppings (clean up the mess with disinfectant.) or you see a mouse running across the yard and diving into a little mouse hole. (I know it's cute but don't be fooled.) You need to bust out the mouse traps and get busy. I know the little critters look harmless but everywhere they go they are leaving a potentially fatal disease behind.

So far this year, 7 cases of Hantavirus have been reported in Arizona and three of those cases have turned out to be fatal.

It seems like a lot of these cases are concentrating on the West Coast, and if you look at the map below, you'll see that Washington is right there with over 50 cases reported.

‘Symptoms include fever, headache, and muscle aches quickly making it hard to breathe.’

A couple of months ago one of my coworkers here in our building discovered that he had a mouse in his office. From my point of view, he kind of freaked out. He didn't even want to go into his office, let alone work there and I don't blame him. I could be wrong, but I think it took several weeks to find the little critter and get rid of it.

Remember.

Hantavirus Is no joke. It will not transmit human to human, but it will transmit rodent to human. If you see evidence of rodent infestation. Pay attention. Disinfect the area. And find out where the little guys are coming from.

Don't take chances.

