Make plans to leave Saturday, June 27th open for you and the family. Because the Real Homes Rock Fest is back for 2026 at the Rock Island Golf Course Located at 314 Saunders Ave. and Rock Island, WA. Just a few minutes from Wenatchee. The event is free, it's family friendly, and it's being put on for you.

there will be music food and craft vendors A wine and beer garden for the grown-ups. And a huge fireworks display for the whole family.

Music starts at about 2:00 PM with Chris Ward,

photo by permission Tim McCord Photography photo by permission Tim McCord Photography loading...

A Nashville singer-songwriter who is now semi-retired in Chelan County. During his career, Chris. has toured and shared the stage with The Charlie Daniels Band, Mark Chestnut, Billy Ray Cirrus and dozens of other major artists and still travels around the country to share his music.

At 3:10, the Wenatchee Youth Circus performs.

Performing to audiences of up to 1,000, WYC has proudly toured the Pacific Northwest for over 70 years. The show features a variety of high-caliber circus acts, including high-wire performances, flying trapeze, aerial silks, acrobatics, juggling, clowning, and balancing feats. Notably WYC’s performances do not feature any animal acts.

At 3:45 PM, it's the Hydroflying Show.

Scotty Knemeyer began flyboarding in 2012 and quickly became known for pushing the limits of the sport. As one of the early pioneers of hydro flight, he has traveled the world performing in Japan, Ireland, the Maldives, Australia, Bermuda, Mexico, Hawaii, and across the United States. His performances feature powerful launches, flips, dives, and aerial maneuvers that send him soaring high above the water.

At 4:00 PM, it's the Fred Bauer Band.

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A power trio based right here in North Central Washington. They've been playing together since 2004. And it's safe to say that if you live in the Wenatchee area, you've probably heard them once or twice. There will bring a mix of. Rock, Funk, Blues, and New Country, as well as original material

At 5:20 PM, welcome back the Wenatchee Youth Circus.

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At about 5:55 PM, an encore performance. Of the Hydro Flying Show.

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At about 6:45 PM, two slim in the tail draggers.

It's hard to describe too slim in the tail draggers because they don't fit into a neat, tidy box. It's Blues, it's rock, it's country. And. It's innovative. Tim Too Slim Langford is considered one of the best slide guitar players in the United States. And is well known for the raucous energy of his shows.

At about 8:15. Welcome, Non Jovi. A tribute to Bon Jovi.

Non Jovi is a collection of long-standing talented Seattle musicians with a heart and passion for the music of one of the most successful bands of the 1980’s, Bon Jovi.

The Members of Non Jovi are:

Marcus (Ritchie SCAMbora) Cushway: Lead Guitar/Vocals

Jesse Smith: Drums/Vocals

Dr. Joe Cresanti: Keyboards/Vocals

Dan Scott: Bass

Randy (Jon Non Jovi) Loran: Lead Vocals

The entire evening will be capped off with an amazing fireworks display.

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Would you like to help make this event possible?

The event like this does not happen by itself. And right now? The Real Homes Rockfest organizers are looking for volunteers to help make this whole thing run smoothly.

Please click this link if you would like to volunteer.

info@rlstalent.com

Finally. If you want to make sure that. Real Homes Rock Fest is a free event next year. They need your help right now.

According to. Realhomesrockfest.com,

‘We have lost a significant portion of our funding. Help us save the 2026 annual Rock Fest and keep this event free for the community!

Click the link below to support us in keeping Rock Fest free for another year!

Any donations are greatly appreciated, and 100% of proceeds go toward making this year’s Rock Fest better than ever before!

Click here to find out how you can help.

