Every year that goes by, it seems like more people are just more uptight when they're driving. I feel it occasionally and I certainly see it in other drivers around me. What I heard is the possibility that I might be causing some of that when I drive. I try to be as courteous as I can, but I still got to get where I'm going. Sometimes if you need to get into another lane, you must be a little assertive in order to get someone to make room.

Road rage (male) Carlos_bcn loading...

The other day I was merging with traffic, and I had to speed up to get to a place where I could merge and then the speed limit dropped so I had to slow down. This really upset the driver behind me, and they were very clear about it, letting me know that they were unhappy. No firearms came out thank goodness.

A few weeks ago, I was talking to my daughter Beth while she was driving home from work in Seattle. (we were both hands free) She was not enjoying her commute and was very vocal about it. Honestly, I don't think I've ever heard that kind of language come out of my daughter's mouth, ever.

Here is the thing.

Angry driving and road rage is on the rise in Washington state, and you need to be cognizant of that as you travel.

attachment-rage map 1 loading...

According to axios.com,

“New gun violence data shows that road rage shootings in Washington have spiked since 2014. Shootings in cars resulting in injury or death per million people rose in Washington state from .14 in 2014 to 1.28 in 2023, The Trace analysis found.”

Nationally, the percentage increase and gun related road rage is up 449% since 2014.

Look, I know you're in a hurry, but please, everybody just chill.

Where road rage shootings are rising - Axios Seattle

Road Rage Shootings Are Surging in the U.S. (thetrace.org)

The Roads of Amarillo that Cause the Most Road Rage Amarillo is a big little city and when it comes to driving, we have some areas in town that most people avoid because it brings out the road rage. Not just road rage, in your car, but road rage in the other person's car as well.



Gallery Credit: Lori Crofford



