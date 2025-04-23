Is it time to stock up on canned food in Washington?

Over the next several weeks as tariffs start to kick in People are starting to worry about how much it's going to cost to feed their family. There are certain canned food items that you should probably buy now. Because in the months to come, the prices are going to go up.

According to msn.com,

‘Canned foods, with their extended shelf-life and cost-effectiveness, are seen as a port in the storm of ballooning goods costs. However, that may not be the case for much longer. A truckload of everyday canned items may be just as affected as their fresh counterparts, so it's wise to think about stocking up your pantry before they shoot up in price.‘

I thought it would be interesting to make a small list of some of the canned food items that you might want to buy now because their prices are going to be going up.

Canned Tuna

Believe it or not, I buy canned tuna. Every once in a while you just have to have a really good tuna salad sandwich and if you know what you're doing, it's very tasty. Some people might find my personal recipe for tuna salad to be revolting, but that's because I prefer Miracle Whip to mayo. I know that makes me weird, but it's what I grew up on.

Canned Nuts

These days I don't buy a lot of canned nuts. If I do, I try to stick with tree nuts like almonds, walnuts, or pecans, and I try to stay away from peanuts. Peanuts are a good source of protein, but they're also a really good source of fat, lots of fat.

Canned Tomatoes

I have found all kinds of uses for canned tomatoes, whether they're diced or stewed. I've also found a really good source of diced tomatoes with Some diced Chili Peppers added. Great for adding to Chili.

Canned Soup

I do have canned soup in the pantry. Personally, I like Campbell's homestyle chicken noodle. I also like Progresso Clam chowder, and my guilty pleasure is Campbells bean with bacon. I remember when I was a young child, mom made that for me, so it's become my comfort food.

Canned Meat

I don't know about this one. I've tried canned meat once in a while and it's just never satisfying and just a little icky. Whether it's chicken, pork or beef. Don't get me started on Vienna sausages, that's just wrong.

Canned Legumes

OK, we're talking beans here. Sometimes I'll buy a case of black beans at Costco. When I'm making chili, I actually prefer kidney beans. It's a great source of protein.

Canned Pineapple

It has been a long time since I've purchased canned pineapple. I do like it. I remember mom putting a ring of canned pineapple on top of a pile of cottage cheese. That was one way to get us to eat cottage cheese. She didn't fool me though. I ate the pineapple and left the cottage cheese.

Canned Refried Beans

If you like to do your own Mexican food, canned refried beans come in very handy. A few extra ingredients and you have your own bean dip. And I can use a few spoons of canned refried beans as a thickener for chili. (You see a theme here.)

Canned Coffee

I've never been a coffee drinker. And for the first two decades of my life, I thought coffee only came in cans. Now, of course, with our coffee culture here in Washington state getting coffee in a can is considered wrong on many levels.

I'm going to plan ahead, and I'm going to pick up several of these items by the case to get me through this time of rising prices.

