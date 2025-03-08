Is Costco’s hot Turkey provolone sandwich coming back to WA?

When I was working in the tri-cities one of my favorite things to do for lunch was to go across the street and hit Costco for what we called “the big weenie.” The $1.50 hot dog and Coke. We would hit the place about 11:30, roam through the aisles doing taste testing. Then we would go to the food court, I would get the Polish dog and a Coke, and I would be a happy guy.

photo by Dave Keefer photo by Dave Keefer My buddy John loading...

Years later Costco would bring the Hot Turkey and provolone sandwich. Roasted Turkey, melted provolone cheese, tomato, and some kind of Garlic aioli. It was really good.

Well, guess what, it is back.

According to msn.com,

‘After languishing on the list of discontinued Costco food court products since the COVID-19 pandemic, the wildly popular Hot Turkey & Provolone Sandwich may well be returning to a warehouse near you. While the retailer has yet to make an official announcement on the matter, online chatter has some feeling pretty confident that the sandwiches will be shipped to stores this week.’

photo by Dave Keefer photo by Dave Keefer loading...

I read this and I must confess I got so excited I decided to go to Costco yesterday (3/6/25) and try it out. If you've ever tried to find a parking place at Costco when they're open for business, you know it's difficult because they're always jamming. I finally found a place to park, went in, cruised around the store for a few minutes and then got my sandwich.

I've mentioned this before, but I'm not a big fan of the digital kiosk ordering experience. But it was flawless. I made my order, paid for my order and about half a minute later they were calling my number. I needed the sandwich “to go”, so I had to use the do it yourself, wrap it in foil technique and then I was on my way back to work.

photo by Dave Keefer photo by Dave Keefer loading...

It took me about 15 minutes to get from East Wenatchee to Wenatchee. I got back to work, sat down, unwrapped my sandwich and it was still warm. (That's nice.)

Whoever it was that originally created this sandwich did their job right. It's the perfect balance of bread, Turkey, Hot melted cheese, tomato and that garlic aioli. (oh, don’t forget the red onion) My problem was I should have only eaten half the sandwich and saved the rest for dinner. No not this time, I ate the whole thing, and it was good.

photo by Dave Keefer photo by Dave Keefer loading...

As I mentioned, I did spend a little time cruising around Costco before I got my sandwich and there were a few things I noticed that I will talk about later, they look tasty.

The Beloved Sandwich That's Returning To Costco's Food Court

12 Discontinued Costco Food Court Items We're Probably Never Getting Back

Costco's New Chicken And Bacon Sandwich Is Unpopular



Updates Coming to Costco Membership Prices How do you feel about these changes? Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM





Big Changes Coming to Costco in 2025



