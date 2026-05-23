Eli Lilly has a new experimental weight loss drug that they claim works better than conventional GLP-1 drugs now on the market. Currently it's not FDA approved; it's still going through testing. Initial results are promising; however, there are side effects.

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According to seattletimes.com,

‘An experimental shot helped participants in a large trial lose far more weight than obesity drugs already on the market, Eli Lilly, the maker, announced Thursday.

Among the heaviest patients in the trial, the results were on par with those seen with gastric bypass surgery, the only effective treatment for most with severe obesity.’

The drug is called retatrutide, (don't ask Me how to pronounce it) And is potentially now the most powerful weight loss drug we know of being tested, but that is the Key phrase “being tested”, it is not available to the public, it is not FDA approved.

Is it effective?

Some patients in testing programs felt it may be too powerful and discontinued using the drug because they felt they were losing weight too fast. Another cause for patients to drop out of the testing program is some of the side effects can be severe.

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Eli Lilly said approximately 11% of the test subjects dropped out of the program because of these Severe gastrointestinal side effects.

Pretty much all GLP-1 drugs have potential side effects like vomiting, nausea, diarrhea and constipation, I can testify from personal experience that although those side effects are rare, they do happen from time to time. Sometimes those side effects can wait until you're 5 or 6 months into the program and then pop up and say, “hello, you forgot about me, didn't you?”

Weight loss drugs are in very high demand and they're very profitable, so Eli Lilly is very excited to get this thing eventually approved by the FDA.

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Currently, interest is so high that people are actually going online and looking for Chinese knockoffs of this drug, which is certainly not recommended.

The results that Eli Lilly announced from their clinical trial were considered just short of spectacular. It was a randomized study of over 2300 subjects and of those subjects who received the highest dose of retatrutide on average lost about 70 pounds after 80 weeks. Heavier patients had an even more dramatic response with an average loss of 85 pounds.

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So how much money can be made from weight loss drugs?

As of last fall, Eli Lilly became the first healthcare company to be worth a trillion dollars.

