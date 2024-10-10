Moving from Washington? Where are people going?
I enjoy living in Washington state. One of the reasons is much of my family is here, but I also enjoy the area. I like the Climate. I like my job. And my coworkers. Oh, don't get me wrong, there's a few times that I had seriously considered moving. Many years ago I was looking at a job. And of all places, Memphis. It would have been a great job, however. They decided not to hire me. Later the same company offered me a different job. That I considered taking. But passed on it because of my commitments in Washington state. At the time.
At the time. But the question arises, if I was going to move to another job in another place in the United States, where would I go? One of the answers might be California.
According to axios.com,
‘By the numbers: California was the top destination for Washingtonians moving out of state, with an average of 35,000 residents moving there each year between 2018 and 2022, according to the data.’
I have had a few friends and coworkers that have moved from Washington to California. I'm not sure that's where I would want to go. I think my first choice would probably be Oregon. By the way, Oregon did show up as #2 on the list of most popular places to move. Arizona and Texas are also on that list. I should mention that my oldest son. Took a job in Arizona and he seems to be very happy there. (Hey, it's a dry heat.)
I do have to admit that at this point in my life, an offer that would get me to move to another state would have to be pretty sizable. I don't think I'm emotionally or physically prepared. To pack up my life and move everything to another location at the drop of a hat.
Washingtonians flock to neighbor states, census shows - Axios Seattle
Americans are moving less than ever to new houses and new cities (axios.com)
Fewer people are moving to WA, driver’s license data shows | The Seattle Times
