Over the last few months, I thought that the last thing you would hear coming out of somebody's mouth is, “you know what we need, another fast-food restaurant that serves Chicken”.

You can get various versions of chicken nuggets at McDonald's, of course Wendy's, and KFC, among others. And whether you call them chicken strips or chicken fingers, you'll find them everywhere. It seems like every major fast-food restaurant offers some versions of chicken strips, including Popeye’s and of course, Chick-fil-A.

Youtube / CNBC Youtube / CNBC loading...

Mmm, tastes like chicken.

Well, now we have another Louisiana-based fast-food restaurant coming to the Seattle area, Raising Canes.

According to Seattletimes.com,

‘After two and a half years of anticipation, Seattleites will finally be able to fill up on chicken fingers from Raising Cane’s — as the first Seattle location of the cult-favorite fast-food chain is scheduled to open in the University District on Feb. 17.

The Louisiana-based chicken chain first announced plans for Seattle expansion in August 2023.’

Youtube / CNBC Youtube / CNBC loading...

Raising Cane’s will appear in the University District at the corner of University Way Northeast and Northeast 45th Street.

Raising Cane’s was founded in 1996. Their claim to fame was chicken tenders, a very special sauce and Texas toast. They keep the menu simple, which means they can concentrate more on the quality of their product.

Youtube / CNBC Youtube / CNBC loading...

The number of fast-food restaurants offering chicken strips or chicken tenders, or chicken fingers seems almost uncountable. You have outlets like Chicken Shack, KFC, McDonald's, Wendy's, Dairy Queen, Burger King, and to my way of thinking, the original, Larry's drive in, located in East Wenatchee.

The original chicken strips.

I remember having boneless chicken at Larry's Drive In 40 years ago.

In fact, lunch at Larry's drive in is sounding pretty good right about now.

Top 11 Chicken Recipes That Washington State Is Searching For These recipes have been searched the most by Washington residents since 2023.





Youtube / CNBC