A warning about Bitcoin scammers. Why am I not surprised?

How did we ever get along in this world without the ATM? I mean really, I use the ATM constantly. I'm going to use it on my way home today. Between banking online, and my debit card I never write checks anymore, and the only time I need to carry cash is if I'm traveling.

Well guess what, we have a new scam and it's not an ATM scam, it is a BTM scam. If you're of a certain age, like me at this point, you need to pay attention. A BTM is like an ATM except you're doing it with Bitcoin. It's a way for you to buy, sell and send Bitcoin currency.

Bitcoin ATM In Palma De Mallorca Getty Images loading...

According to consumer.ftc.gov,

‘Only scammers are now using BTMs to steal your money. A new FTC Data Spotlight explains how people are losing millions to fraud at BTMs — and how to protect yourself and the people you care about.’

Most of these scams start the same way, with a message. Either a text, phone call, or e-mail warning you that your money is at risk, and you need to protect yourself by taking all your money out of your bank account and converting it to Bitcoin. And at that point they tell you to deposit it in a specific BTM, and they got you. Now all your money is gone, and there's nothing you can do.

Digitized Bitcoin Symbol peterschreiber.media loading...

Here are four things to remember.

Don’t believe anyone who says you need to use a Bitcoin ATM to protect your money or fix a problem.

Never withdraw cash in response to an unexpected call or message.

Verify the story.

Report the scam. Go to ReportFraud.ftc.gov.

