You may or may not remember that back when the World Cup was proposed to have games at Lumen Field that one of the parts of that proposal was to provide extra public restrooms in Pioneer Square. Those restrooms were provided by a company called Throne Labs.

A few months ago, Throne Labs got some very special coverage about some restrooms they were placing in New York City from The Daily Show.

It turns out that these high-tech porta potties were a bit of a success in Seattle, so now Seattle's mayor is proposing that more be added across downtown Seattle.

According to axios.com,

‘Seattle's high-tech public restrooms could be coming to more neighborhoods.

Finding a place to pee in Seattle can be a challenge, even in busy areas, making more public bathrooms helpful for families or anyone on the go.

Mayor Katie Wilson is proposing $1.4 million a year to expand the city's high-tech bathroom program from four Pioneer Square restrooms to 10 citywide.’

Something to keep in mind about these high-tech restrooms is that Seattle will not be buying them; they will be renting them. Each restroom costs approximately $116,000 a year. The company that created them is a company called Throne Labs. The good news is that the $116,000 a year does not just cover the manufacture and placement of the high-tech restroom, but also Its cleaning and maintenance.

Screen shot / thronelabs.co Screen shot / thronelabs.co

How does it work?

Like everything else in this technological world, it all starts with an app. You also can gain access using a QR code, sending a text, or using a special key card.

The most practical aspect of using the restrooms, and potentially the most embarrassing, is that you have a 10-minute limit. After 10 minutes, the restroom warns you that your time is up and then it opens the door. If you're not quite finished, I'm sorry your time is up.

Where will these six new public restrooms be located?

Well, we don't quite know yet but apparently, city officials and the Transportation Department are going to get together and figure out the best Possible locations.

Just keep in mind if you're going to use one. You've got a 10-minute limit.



8 A.I. Suggested Tri-Cities Best Public Bathrooms Are these the best public bathrooms in Tri-Cities, Washington? A.I. seems to think so.





Nine Weird but Romantic Restaurants to Eat at in Seattle Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby



