Lunch time at Pinnacle Beerworks in Wenatchee

Yesterday (10/14/26) I decided it was time to try lunch at a new place. Maybe not a new place for you, but a new place for me.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

They're pretty easy to find. They're located in the old Wenatchee World Press Building at 18 N Mission. They have an outdoor patio and a spacious indoor area that's wide open so you can actually watch the beer making take place. They also have a pretty active kitchen, which is why I was there.

According to pinnaclebeerworks.com

'With 15 years in the industry, Peter and Ben started Pinnacle Beerworks with a simple vision: to create a true gathering place for the Wenatchee community.'

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

I typically take my lunch time at around 11:00 AM. (I get to work pretty early.) So, Wednesday was my first opportunity to get in there at 11:00 and have some lunch. I gotta’ say I was pretty excited about it.

It was certainly easy to get there. I purposefully parked across the street from the place so I could get a good photo.

I walked in at 11; the door was unlocked; the place was pretty much empty. I mean, who goes to a brew pub at 11 AM? (OK me I guess) Music was playing, I found a seat, and somebody brought me a menu.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

You'll find appetizers, salads, sandwiches, pizzas, and something they call a smashed potato. Basically, if it goes good with beer, you're probably going to find it on the menu. They also have gluten-free options on the menu. (My sister Jenny would like that.)

I'm not going to run down the whole menu for you right now. You can do that on their website, but I do want to talk about the smashed potatoes.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

What is a smashed potato?

For lunch I decided to go with the smashed potato and there's several different versions of it available. I went with an Italiano. It had meatballs, marinara sauce, roasted tomatoes, roasted garlic, shaved parmesan, green onions, and some ricotta cheese piped on top.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

Basically, they have a baked potato, they flatten it on a tray and put it in their pizza oven and roast it again so that it starts to brown and caramelize. Then they'll put the meatballs on top, cover it with marinara, shave the parmesan on it and around it, sprinkle on some thinly sliced green onions, and pipe on a little bit of ricotta cheese on top and there it is.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

The meatballs were large and good with the roasted tomatoes and roasted garlic mixed in. For those of you that are sensitive to the whole roasted garlic thing, don't worry about it, It was very mild and had just a little bit of chew to it. (Every time I do roasted garlic it comes out like butter.)

When you slice up the green onions and sprinkle them on top you wind up with the colors of the Italian flag, green, white and red.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

The smashed potato was a full meal. Trust me, you don't need an appetizer and if you do a salad, well, then you're really going to be full.

I'm not a beer drinker so I can't really speak to the quality of the brew, but I have some friends that are, and they're going to go try it out.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

The hours.

Closed on Monday.

Tuesday, 3:00 PM to 9:00 PM.

Wednesday through Saturday, 11:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

Sunday, 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

One more thing.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

This Friday 910/16/26) Pinnacle Beerworks celebrates Oktoberfest with a special party from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM with live music, on an expanded version of their patio. (Yes, lots of room.) They'll have a band playing your favorite Classic rock all the way through to the 90s so wear some flannel and bring your friends. This is not a ticketed event, so everybody is invited with lots of room indoors and outdoors. They'll have hot Bratwurst waiting for you on the patio and a drink station, so you don't have to wait long to get your favorite beverage?

I hope you enjoy Pinnacle Beer Works. I sure did.



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