The newly redesigned and renovated Seattle waterfront is really something. Some are calling it Seattle's front porch; others have called it the Elliott Bay Promenade. I just think of it as the Seattle waterfront.

Several weeks ago, I made a trip to Seattle with a friend of mine to go see a concert, and we spent some time on the Seattle waterfront. We didn't travel that far. But we did hit Ivar's fish bar. And a few shops.

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More fun at the waterfront.

What we should have done is gone farther to Pier 57. There, you will find Miner's Landing and also Sasquatch Mountain.

According to the axios.com,

‘Head to the Seattle waterfront and you'll find people waiting to take selfies with a roaring Sasquatch that towers over passersby.

The animatronic Bigfoot welcomes people to a new virtual reality ride, Sasquatch Mountain — one of a growing number of attractions on Seattle's revamped Elliott Bay promenade.

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Now that I know about it, I really want to go check this thing out. I do realize that I may be getting a little long in the tooth for these kinds of rides, but it still sounds like fun.

How it works.

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The whole experience is based on three different technologies.

A proprietary animation system.

Motion sensory Technology.

cutting edge VR technology.

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Combine all these things and you have a “total immersion experience”. That rivals anything that you might find. Available to you at a destination theme park.

Yes, to me it sounds like fun. The question is. Is it $25 a ride Fun? So parents, brace yourself and be ready. Because the kids are going to want to go. And honestly, I think you will too.