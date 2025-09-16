If you drive a pickup truck, especially a new pickup truck, you soon may be in for a rude awakening when you get your next insurance bill. Insurance companies adjust their rate based on a lot of things, including what they call “high risk” vehicles. There are some pickup trucks that fall into that category.

According to msn.com,

‘Insurance companies often flag certain vehicles as “high-risk” due to factors such as high theft rates, costly repairs, and more. Here’s a closer look at seven trucks that have been flagged as high-risk by insurers.’

Let's take a look.

The Ford F-250.

It's big, it's powerful, and is considered a high-risk vehicle because a high percentage seems to be involved in accidents and repairs are expensive. It also has a high theft rate.

The Nissan Titan.

The Nissan Titan is considered an impressive vehicle. It has great towing capacity. Unfortunately, it's more expensive to repair. Parts for the Nissan Titan are generally more expensive, which means higher claims for repairs, which means higher Insurance rates for you.

The Ford F-250 Super Duty.

Drivers loved the performance, but insurance companies have flagged it as a risk because of its high theft rate. Another issue is the high performance of the vehicle Which sometimes encourages riskier driving behavior.

The GMC Sierra, 1500.

This is a very popular truck, which also makes it very popular for thieves. Additionally, Repairs are more expensive because the parts are more expensive.

The Dodge Ram 1500.

The Dodge Ram 1500 is considered a high insurance risk for a couple of reasons. First, it's very popular so the theft rate is high. Second, parts are more expensive so it's more expensive to repair.

The Toyota Tundra.

This full-size pickup is another vehicle flagged for high risk with insurers. Repair costs can be extremely high and because of its popularity, the theft rate is also very high. The large size and powerful performance can also lead to serious accidents.

The Ford F-350.

The Ford F-350, the Big Brother to the Ford F-250, is an extremely popular truck, which also makes it extremely popular with thieves. Because of its large size and high performance, it also can wind up being involved in some serious accidents, which are extremely expensive to repair.

To sum up, just keep in mind if you're interested in a full-size pickup with performance. You are also going to be picking up a heftier insurance bill.

