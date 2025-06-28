Time for another scam alert. This time the alert is from the DMV. Watch out for text messages Claiming to from the DMV Informing you that there is Fine for a violation that you have not paid.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘A phishing text message scam targeting drivers in Washington and across the U.S. began circulating in recent weeks, with some purporting to be from the state’s and Seattle’s “Department of Motor Vehicles” — two agencies that don’t exist.‘

I received one of these texts just the other day. I read the message; it looked fishy to me plus the DMV is not going to send you a text. I deleted the text on my phone and told the phone to report it as spam.

A few things to look for.

You might see an area code for the number that looks like this +63, that's an area code for the Philippines. You also might see a city or state code that looks like this “15C-16.003,”

Then the text message will threaten you with additional fines, adding the driver to an “illegal database”, losing your driving privileges and having your driver's license suspended for up to 30 days, the possibility of being sued and also having your credit report negatively affected. It seems like the only thing they don't threaten you with is having to stay after school.

The important thing here is don't click on any of the links at all. This is a phishing text and what they want is access to your phone and the data in your phone.

There are at least two other phishing scams going on in Washington state right now. One claiming to be from the Washington State Department of Transportation “Good to Go” system. The other a robocall claiming that it's part of the Seattle Municipal Court system claiming to be a notification of a hearing for outstanding tickets.

I will continue to say it over and over again.

Take care of yourself, be skeptical, and don't get sucked into one of these scams.

WA, Seattle ‘DMV’ text message is a scam, official warns | The Seattle Times

Washington State Department of Licensing on X: "Just received a text message from the "Washington Department of Motor Vehicles" saying I have an unpaid traffic ticket. Obviously, this is fake. Unlike other states, we don't refer to our agency as the DMV. Also, we never send texts like this. https://t.co/g2XPlU1OdT" / X



