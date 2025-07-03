I find that I function better with a certain amount of structure in my daily activities. So, the first thing I do after you know, getting up and taking a shower and getting presentable is check my e-mail. I have a personal and a Company e-mail account and I checked both of them first thing.

A little later in the morning I check them at least one more time and then one more time in the afternoon before I knock off for the day and go home.

So, what was the difference on this day?

What I discovered in my personal e-mail yesterday was an e-mail from Amazon Prime. This e-mail kind of surprised me because every once in a while, I have received an e-mail that might have been from Amazon Prime but turned out to be a phishing scam. This was not that.

What I received was an e-mail from Amazon Prime telling me to watch out for phishing scams. Apparently scamming people that use Amazon Prime is a cash and carry business And business is good for the scammers. Amazon Prime has decided to be a little more proactive and are sending emails out to warn their users.

The title of the e-mail was “Protect Yourself from Scams.”

Well, the first thing I did was double check the address where the e-mail came from to make sure that it wasn't a scam.

In the e-mail, Amazon described what is currently happening and what you can do about it.

What is happening?

Scammers are sending emails saying that your amazon automatic renewal will be at a higher price and it also might include personal information from other e-mails to make it look more legitimate.

The email also may contain a “cancel subscription” button that will take you to a fake Amazon page.

The main thing to remember is don't click on anything on one of those fake emails. Any possible clicks you have could open your computer up for the scammer to get your Amazon login information and financial information.

The main advice from Amazon Prime is that you ignore the emails, delete them, don't click on any of the links.

If you are concerned and want to find out more about your own prime membership, go to the official amazon website, select prime from the main menu and you can view your membership information.

The safest use of Amazon and Amazon Prime is always using your Prime app on your phone if you have it or log on to Amazon.com In your browser.

If you see a special offer from Amazon or Amazon Prime, always double check to make sure that it really is from Amazon or Amazon Prime before you click on it.

As always, be skeptical, be safe and take care of yourself.

