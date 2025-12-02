A few years ago, (2017) the gift de jour of the wealthy for Christmas was genetic screening. Specifically, the 23andMe DNA test. It was pricey, gave you interesting and sometimes useful information, and as far as I know, nobody in my family got one.

Now there is a new upscale fad.

Youtube / ParkviewHealth Youtube / ParkviewHealth loading...

The personal MRI. (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Prices vary, but it's not cheap. One company is charging $499, but that's an annual membership. (I'm assuming you renew it every year.) Another company offers what they're calling a “full body MRI” for $2500. Their goal is to look for what they call silent killers like Cancers and aneurysms and the like. One company in LA. Offers what they call a holistic health and Wellness club (Including an MRI.) for the low low price of $25,000.

According to Seattletimes.com,

‘Regardless of whether or not it’s wise to sidestep your doctor, there’s a lot of money betting that demand for personalized medical testing will continue to grow. The concept has attracted venture capital backing from the likes of Andreessen Horowitz. Famous entrepreneurs including Daniel Ek, who recently announced that he would step down as CEO of Spotify, and John Mackey, the co-founder and former CEO of Whole Foods, have founded personalized wellness companies.’

This concept goes way beyond getting a personal MRI but calling it concierge healthcare. Stepping outside the traditional medical system. A few people can afford it. Most of us, not so much.

Youtube / ParkviewHealth Youtube / ParkviewHealth loading...

Do we really need this?

The marketing of this concept is easy. All you have to do is talk about the frustration of dealing with the current medical system. Waiting for appointments, feeling like you're not being treated as a human being. Being forced to skip going to your doctor and going straight to the emergency room when you have an immediate problem.

Think of this, if you're a hypochondriac with money, Oh the fun you'll have. Getting test after test and finding out about new and wonderful ailments that you probably don't have.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

I had a personal experience with an MRI. It was several years ago when I found out my gallbladder was really upset with me and wanted out. They discovered this by giving me an MRI. One of the side benefits of this MRI was that they also found. Kidney Stones. (Not something I was looking for.)

The consensus among the doctors I was working with was that I shouldn't be concerned about the kidney stones. The gallbladder, however, had to come out right then, which we ultimately did.

I think I would like to get a full body MRI even though it takes 60 minutes of holding Perfectly still, (I'm not sure I could do that.) and I'm certainly not prepared to spend the kind of money that it would cost, but it's a nice thought.

The rise of the ‘just in case’ MRI | The Seattle Times



World-Famous Companies That Started in Washington Washington has a bigger role to play in world commerce than you may realize. While you will probably recognize some names on this list, you may find some surprises. Gallery Credit: Pete Christensen



