Popular Mountain Dew drink now gone forever in Washington State.

Full disclosure, I'm not a consumer of energy drinks. Oh yes, I've tried a few but that was a long time ago and I decided I could get my white sugar and caffeine in other ways.

But if you're hooked on energy drinks, you're likely not happy about this soft drink line getting cancelled by PepsiCo.

Here's what happened. PepsiCo made the announcement that they are dropping the entire mountain dew energy line. To give you a little background, less than a year ago, they dropped Sierra Mist. Then they replace it with a very similar drink called Starry. This is all about marketing. Starry is being targeted to a younger demographic, it's basically the same product, just a new name. So, the question arises. Why are they dropping what seems to be a very popular energy drink?

One theory is that trimming their brands. That helps them to focus more on other existing brands. After all, PepsiCo does own Rockstar Energy Drink. In fact, they actually mentioned that in their press release about the end of Mountain Dew Energy,

“After careful consideration, we will be discontinuing MTN Dew Energy. We are incredibly grateful for your support. Fear not, Rockstar has your back for your energy needs. Find your flavor today.”

No one outside PepsiCo has any kind of clear answer to why they decided to do this. The news has left fans of other PepsiCo and Mountain Dew brands Feeling left out. according to thestreet.com other favorite Mountain Dew products are probably safe including kickstart.

“Official channels announced earlier this year that the MTN Dew Energy line would be discontinued moving forward. At this time, there is no sign MTN Dew Kickstart is in danger of being discontinued," the Instagram page shared.”

Now I have to go tell my youngest son, (who's a hardcore gamer.) That he's going to have to switch to some other energy drink.

