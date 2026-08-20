Mexican fast food is in the old Carl’s Jr. location, E. Wenatchee

Not that long ago I used to go visit Carl's Junior on Grant Rd. in East Wenatchee to grab lunch or for the occasional steak and egg breakfast burrito. Then, Carl's junior gave up and left the valley.

Now we have something new in the old Carl's Junior location. Parientes, for lack of a better term, I'll call it a Mexican fast-food Restaurant. You can go in to the restaurant if you wish, but you also have a drive-up window with an impressive menu.

Currently, Parientes does not have any kind of web presence, but there is a lot of positive buzz on Facebook and Instagram.

Here's what I found.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

I decided not to go inside but do the drive through because that's the real test of a fast-food restaurant. I pulled up to the drive through, looked at the menu, (which was gigantic) and the speaker said hello and asked me what I wanted. Since it was my first time, I asked if I could have a little time to look at the menu and they said no problem.

They made a couple of suggestions included something that kind of sounded like a Mexican version of poutine. Think of it in terms of nachos but using fries instead of chips.

The menu really is large, with 6 different breakfast burritos to choose from, 11 different burritos that you can choose for lunch or dinner, plus 4 "specialty" burritos, 12 different combo plates, 6 different torta's to choose from including a torta Cubana. (Something I should probably try), 6 different kinds of tacos, sopes, 4 different types of quesadillas, kids' meals, and what they call rolled tacos. Basically, like the flautas that you buy in the frozen section in your grocery store.

Here's what I got.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

I decided to go with rolled tacos. I pulled up to the window, the nice lady in the window took my credit card, I paid for my rolled tacos, she asked me if I wanted red sauce or green sauce, and I said both please and while we chatted, she mentioned that they had only been open for four days. She handed me my order, thanked me for stopping by, and I was on my way back to work with my lunch.

I did not even check to see what my order looked like. I just got back to work, got to my office, and then I took a look at my rolled tacos.

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

What I found was 5 crispy (deep fried) rolled tacos. And on top of those five tacos was guacamole, sour cream, lettuce, and queso fresco. Normally I don't like a lot of guacamole and sour cream, but I decided to go with it and I have to tell you it was pretty tasty.

Hot and spicy?

Photo by Dave Keefer Photo by Dave Keefer

I tried the red sauce which had a little zip to it, not too hot and then I tried the green sauce and enjoyed the flavor. (Not hot at all). With the amount of guac, sour cream, lettuce, and queso fresco on top, it made it a little difficult to eat with your hands, but they provide a plastic fork and it did come in handy.

The cost of my meal was $12.34 before tax and after finishing it, I believe it was worth it.

In my opinion Parientes is worth the trip, and if you're going to do the drive in, it'll save you a little time.

Next time I go there I'm going to have to try the Torta Cubana.

