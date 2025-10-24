The Pacific Science Center in Seattle has been closed for some renovation over the last month or so, and now it is finally back open. If you are a parent or grandparent, you need to pack up the kids and the grandkids and go check this out.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘The age of the dinosaurs is over at the Pacific Science Center. The age of the spider (and a nice open courtyard) has dawned.

The Pacific Science Center is reopening Thursday after a nearly two-month closure to retire its 35-year-old life-size dinosaur animatronic exhibit. All but one of the 11 prehistoric reptiles were decommissioned after they’d begun to fall apart and were too expensive to repair.

The huge space that used to contain the animatronic dinosaurs is still being converted into another exhibit. As of yet, we don't know what it's going to be. What we do have is something new to be added.

What's in Building 4?

For some reason, my daughter Beth is really interested in spiders and so she's going to be excited because building 4 has a��brand-new exhibit. “Spiders: From Fear to Fascination”. She is going to be beside herself with excitement.

You'll get to check out spiders from around the world. There will be hands-on displays and interactive exhibits. I don't know about you, but I'm not really excited about the hands-on thing, I'm a grown man, but still spiders freak me out.

They've added a new entrance to the Pacific Science Center; the courtyard is back open again, and they're offering special pricing for a welcome back which will last through November 20th.

General admission tickets are down to $10.00 for adults and $7.00 for youngsters.

