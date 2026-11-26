If you live on the Pacific Coast near the ocean, you know how tides work. You see it every day. The gravitational pull of the moon causes the tides to rise and fall and can actually be plotted on a chart.

But there's a phenomenon known as king tides. You can plot these on a chart as well, and they occur when the Sun, the Moon, and the Earth align to make those tides extra high. Those king tides are occurring right now all up and down the Pacific Coast.

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The Washington coastline is also affected and because it's a king tide, some people In Washington are going to see some flooding.

According to seattletimes.com,

‘National Weather Service offices in Portland and Seattle warned of coastal flooding through Friday. The most significant flooding could occur Tuesday through Thanksgiving Day as several weather systems bring strong winds and rising surf coinciding with high tides.

Waves can sweep people off rocks or knock them off their feet and pull them into the ocean, the agency warned.’

King tides in the Pacific Northwest are high enough that it's disrupting some of the Washington state ferry system. Some ferry runs have been delayed or in some instances canceled. Which is not good on a Thanksgiving weekend. The Washington State ferry system serves about 300,000 people over the long holiday weekend.

Add to that the potential heavy snow in the Cascades and high winds in the Pacific Northwest, and it's not hard to guess that travel for some people during this Thanksgiving weekend might be a little more difficult than they had anticipated.

Those king tides have also been impacting some other Pacific Coastal areas like Humboldt County near Oregon where some people have had to be evacuated due to flooding from a coastal Community.

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For those of us in Eastern Washington. Well, count your lucky stars if you don't have to travel over the pass or use the Washington State ferry system to get where you need to go. It's a little simpler over here. OK, we might get a little snow, but probably not.



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