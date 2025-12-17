The stomach flu has arrived in the Northwest, and you need to protect yourself. According to the Center for Disease Control, this is a really nasty version of the Norovirus. Especially infectious, even if you've had your flu shot for this season, you need to be very careful because the word is that this particular flu shot Is not really designed to touch it.

According to Seattletimes.com,

‘From Aug. 1 through Nov. 13, 153 norovirus outbreaks were reported in 14 states. The agency defines individual outbreaks as two or more similar illnesses resulting from a suspected or laboratory-confirmed cases of norovirus.

CDC data shows a sharp increase in positive norovirus tests throughout the month of November for the entire Western United States.’

Norovirus is not the flu.

So technically, the norovirus is not the flu, but it's just as nasty. Sometimes it's called “Winter vomiting Sickness”. (That's pleasant) If you have norovirus and you're showing symptoms; you are highly contagious. It typically lasts anywhere from one to three days, although you will still be contagious at least one to three days after you start feeling better.

It can be airborne or spread on surfaces that you've touched. It's very easy for you to get sick if you're touching or caring for somebody who is also sick with norovirus. Like COVID, the virus can spread very quickly through closed systems like childcare centers, schools, hospitals, (obviously) nursing homes, jails, and cruise ships. By the way, there's no real cure for the norovirus.

Just keep in mind, anyone can get norovirus even if you've had it before, so be careful. If you're taking care of someone with norovirus at the very least, wear a mask and gloves, don't share food or beverages, maintain clean surfaces and wash your hands often.

Try not to spread it to the rest of your family.

