New rocket technology being developed in Moses Lake. Who knew?

In the modern world of space and rocket technology, you have names like NASA obviously, Boeing, SpaceX, Axiom Space, Terran Orbital and Ursa Major among others but there is a newcomer that's advancing quickly.

Stoke Space. I like to think that I'm kind of up on stuff like this. My dad used to work for Boeing as an aerospace engineer. He helped design the Saturn 5 rocket booster among other things, but Stoke space is new to me. A buddy of mine in the tri-cities told me about Stoke Space a few days ago, so I decided to find out more.

According to stokespace.com,

‘We’re charting a bold course toward a limitless future in space, as we harness the power of 100% reusable rockets to unlock affordable access to, through, and from space—fueling the expansion of Earth’s economy in space with a 20x reduced cost to orbit.’

I have to say that this is the kind of thing that would get my dad all excited. The idea that a small company based out of Kent, Washington is working on reusable rockets and boosters would totally make his day.

It really is the only road to an affordable space Industry. The idea is to not only reduce the expense of putting people and things into orbit. But also, to reduce the impact on our atmosphere while doing it. (By up to 98%.) With research and manufacturing facilities in Kent. They also have their proving ground in Moses Lake. (Practically out my back door.)

I have to say I would love to visit their proving ground in Moses Lake. They have multiple horizontal test beds and they're working on their vertical primary booster test bed now.

More than anything else, I wish my dad was alive to see this. He would love it.

We are living in exciting days.

